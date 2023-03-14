#226 Danos acquires Wood offshore labor.jpg

Danos Owners (left to right) Paul, Eric, Hank and Mark Danos.

 Casey Cazeaux

Danos announced on Monday that it has finalized its acquisition of Wood's offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations.

The Louisiana-based energy services company announced that news in a release today.

CEO Eric Danos said Danos is excited with the acquisition, saying that it will help the Danos brand.

“We have been in the people business for 76 years,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”

Danos is a 3rd generation, family-owned and operated business based in Gray.

The company has 2,700 employees and serves nearly 175 customers across 21 states and also in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is Danos' 4th acquisition since 2014, according to Eric Danos.

“We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees," he said.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

