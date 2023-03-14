Danos announced on Monday that it has finalized its acquisition of Wood's offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations.
The Louisiana-based energy services company announced that news in a release today.
CEO Eric Danos said Danos is excited with the acquisition, saying that it will help the Danos brand.
“We have been in the people business for 76 years,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”
Danos is a 3rd generation, family-owned and operated business based in Gray.
The company has 2,700 employees and serves nearly 175 customers across 21 states and also in the Gulf of Mexico.
This is Danos' 4th acquisition since 2014, according to Eric Danos.
“We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees," he said.
