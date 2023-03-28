#227 Andy Claerr.jpg

Danos has announced today that it has hired Andy Claerr to serve at the company's Vice President of Business Development.

Claerr joins the Danos team after a decade at Halliburton where he served as the Southeast Asia sales manager, the Indonesia business development manager and most recently, the senior country operations manager based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Danos CEO Paul Danos said Claerr is a solid addition to the team.

“Andy brings valuable experience and insight to our business development team. We’re excited to have him on board,” says CEO Paul Danos. “He has a wealth of industry knowledge that will well-position us for continued success.”

Before he worked with Halliburton, Claerr worked as a senior field engineer at Schlumberger. He warned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit. While there, he was also a member of his conference championship-winning baseball team.

Claerr and his wife Ashleigh live in Houston with their daughter, Sloane.

Claerr's addition comes at a time of growth for Danos. The company just acquired a Gulf of Mexico offshore labor supply company that resulted in a 30% increase in its workforce.

Danos now has 2,700 employees across 21 states and the Gulf.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments