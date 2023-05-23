Danos has promoted two employees to its business development team.

The local company announced today that Matthew Pere will now serve in the role of business development representative and Matthew Schexnayder will be an executive account manager.

“Matt Pere and Matt Schexnayder each have over a decade of experience with Danos. Each has been on a path of continuous development that has prepared them for this next step. Their knowledge of our business and relationships with our customers will further advance the efforts of our business development team,” said CEO Paul Danos.

In his new role, Pere will cultivate existing business relationships relationships with a focus on developing new opportunities in emerging markets.

Pere joined the company in 2011 as an operations assistant before moving into the role of personnel coordinator and then the lead personnel coordinator. In 2013, he began working as an account manager and in 2021, he was promoted to senior account manager.

Pere graduated from Nicholls in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He's from Thibodaux and lives there with his wife, Katie and two children.

As an executive account manager, Schexnayder will work collaboratively with one of Danos' oldest customers, Shell, to develop mutual business goals and create joint value.

He joined the Danos team in 2012 as a personnel coordinator. From 2013-2016, he served as an account manager and split his time between West Africa and Danos' headquarters in Gray.

In late 2016, he took on the role of account manager for Shell and was promoted to senior account manager in 2017.

Schexnayder attended Southeastern Louisiana University and was a member of the baseball team. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Kinesiology in 2009 and a Master of Science in Health and Kinesiology with a concentration in sports administration in 2011. Prior to Southeastern, he earned an associate degree at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He is a Houma native. He and his wife Katie live in Houma with 2 children.

