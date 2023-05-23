Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.