Danos has been awarded a contract allowing the energy services provider to perform work across BP's 5 assets in the Gulf.

The company announced the new, 3-year agreement today. It includes planning and estimating, fabrication, installation and maintenance repair.

Company CEO Paul Danos said this is a great day for he and his team.

“This contract serves as a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication,” Danos said. “We look forward to delivering exceptional service to bp and to contributing to the global energy supply.”

Work for the contract started in April. The agreement enlists Danos' project services such as fabrication, construction, scaffolding and rope access, coatings and insulation, instrumentation and electrical and valve services.

Danos earned the contract after a rigorous process that involved an in-depth audit of its quality procedures, including onsite visits and discussions with the team.

In addition to that, Danos' coatings and fabrication services recently secured several major contracts for Gulf of Mexico assets including

-An agreement with a multinational oil and gas company to perform insulation and rope access isolation.

-A contract for fabrication services on two facilities for an American midstream energy company operating in the Gulf of Mexico.

-A coatings contract to perform high-pressure water blasting for corrosion and protective coatings for an American energy company.

