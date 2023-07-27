danos ventures logo

Danos Ventures announced today that they are seeking acquisition opportunities in the energy sector.

DV said they are building a diverse strategic portfolio that increases its ability to service its customers and also provide development opportunities for its employees.

DV recently acquired Wood's offshore labor supply Gulf of Mexico operations. That investment expands Danos LLC's footprint in the Gulf and it increases customer support capabilities and growth opportunities for its 2,700 employees. In addition to that, the company also successfully completed the divestiture of Danos' Permian-based roustabout services, freeing up resources that DV will invest in future endeavors.

“We see tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth in both traditional and alternative energy,” says Eric Danos, CEO of DV. “The strategic acquisition of companies that complement or enhance our existing core capabilities positions us to have a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

DV has more than 75 years of energy operations experience. With DV's disciplined capital allocation and commitment to fulfilling its purpose to, “Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for its customers and communities,” they've delivered consistent growth through multiple industry cycles.

If anyone in the energy sector is looking for strategic alternatives, contact Danos CEO Eric Danos at Eric.danos@danos.com or VP of Acquisitions James Callahan at James.callahan@danos.com. Those interested can also call (985) 219-3313.

