Defense plays big in Vandebilt Catholic's 16-7 win against Belle Chasse

HOUMA — With its offense — particularly its running game — limited for much of Friday night, the Vandebilt Catholic defense stepped up big time to help the squad defeat Belle Chasse 16-7.
While the Terriers gave up a touchdown just before half to allow Belle Chasse to cut its deficit to 10-7, Vandebilt held the Cardinals off the scoreboard once in the third quarter when they were inside the Terrier red zone.
The Terriers blocked a 51-yard field goal and returned the ball to set up their final score in the fourth quarter.
“They competed,” Vandebilt Catholic coach Tommy Minton said of his defense. “They battled. That team could run the football. Last year they ran the ball right down our throat. We made some adjustments coming into this and as we saw the way they wanted to attack, the coaches made some adjustments. It was a great job by the coaching staff, and the players carried it on the field and just played really, really hard and did a great job.”
On Belle Chasse’s first drive of the second half, the Cardinals moved the ball 28 yards in five plays to the Vandebilt 14. However, with one yard to go for a first down, the Terriers stopped Belle Chasse on third and fourth down for no gain.
Later, after the Terriers fumbled the ball away, and Belle Chasse took over at the Terriers 24, Vandebilt held on defense, including a nine-yard tackle for loss by Logan Himel and Jacob Fairchild on third down before Vandebilt blocked a 51-yard field goal attempt on fourth down. The ball was returned to set up Vandebilt’s final score.
“Really, momentum really shifted with the block field goal,” Minton said. “They make that and tie it up, it’s a whole new ballgame.”
With the ball at the Vandebilt 32, the Terriers needed just four plays to reach the end zone as Jaylon Coleman finished the drive with a 5-yard run with 6 minutes left. Sean Hebert, who finished 1-for-2 in point-after attempts, missed the extra point for the final margin.
The Terriers defense limited Belle Chasse to just 104 yards of offense in the first half, and only surrendered 31 more yards in the second half. In all, the Cardinals had just 145 yards of offense.
Offensively, the Terriers had just 24 yards rushing in the first half. Coleman was limited to 6 carries for 6 yards. He had more success in the second half and finished the game with 20 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown to lead the Terriers ground game.
Vandebilt finished the game with just 192 yards of offense (95 rushing and 97 passing).
Vandebilt reached the end zone once in the second quarter when Jack Chesnut connected with James Guidry for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 10:43 remaining. Chesnut completed 11 of 17 passes for the game for 97 yards, while Guidry was his leading receiver with two catches for 31 yards.
Later, with 2:54 left in the half, the Terriers extended their lead to 10-0 on Hebert’s 23-yard field goal.
After a good return to the Belle Chasse 35, the Cardinals utilized the legs of quarterback Amari Ambrose, who ran the ball on six straight plays to move the ball down to the Terriers 35. Ambrose closed the half with a touchdown when he connected with Kaleb Wallace, who caught the pass and ran to the end zone for a 35-yard score. Ambrose’s extra point was good to cut the advantage to 10-7 with 6 seconds left.
“We relaxed and we end up giving them a touchdown that we shouldn’t have,” Minton said. “Their guy made a good play. Quarterback made a good throw, and they made a good play.”
Ambrose led Belle Chasse with 22 carries for 94 yards, while he completed 2 of 4 passes for 35 yards and a score.
Friday’s game was the first of three straight in what Minton called “the gauntlet”. The Terriers will host defending Division II Non-Select state champion Lutcher next week before traveling to take on defending Division III Select state champion St. Charles Catholic in week five.
“This was the gauntlet, and we got one,” Minton said. “Let’s go get the next one.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.