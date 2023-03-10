A reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest of the persons responsible for burglaries at a boat storage facility in Galliano.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that there were 3 separate burglaries at the facility during daytime hours.
One instance involved what appeared to be a middle-aged white man and 2 other subjects who could possibly be juvenile girls who were traveling in a dark gray or blue Lincoln sedan.
The man then returned 4 days later in a dark gray Mitsubishi sedan with a woman. Another incident involved 2 females who appeared to be middle-aged, traveling in a white Ford F250 4x4 truck pulling a trailer. Thousands of dollars in sheet metal were stolen during these incidents and some property were also damaged in the incident.
Detectives are asking for the public's help to solve this case.
Anyone who can identify the man pictured or who can provide information into the incident are asked to call Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.
