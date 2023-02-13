A reward is being offered to anyone who can assist in the identification and arrest of a man wanted for using counterfeit bills at a department store.
Recently, detectives investigated an incident in which a male subject used counterfeit bills at the Walmart Supercenter in Mathews. Security cameras captured images of the man and the vehicle in which he was traveling – a light-colored SUV.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve this case. Anyone who can identify this man, or anyone with any knowledge of this incident, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
