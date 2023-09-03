Vacherie – In a incident that occurred on September 2, 2023, shortly before noon, the Louisiana State Police Troop C initiated an investigation into a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Louisiana Highway 3213, approximately 2 miles north of Louisiana Highway 3127. This incident resulted in the loss of 32-year-old Terrence Stewart's life, a resident of Gibson.
According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, Terrence Stewart was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima, traveling southbound on LA Hwy 3213, while a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north. The circumstances leading to the Nissan crossing the center line into the path of the Chevrolet are still under investigation. The driver of the Chevrolet made an attempt to avoid the collision by swerving to the right, but the Nissan struck it.
Tragically, Terrence Stewart, who was not properly restrained, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. On a more fortunate note, the driver of the Chevrolet and his two passengers were properly secured with seatbelts and sustained only minor injuries.
In the aftermath of the accident, a standard toxicology sample was collected from Terrence Stewart for further analysis. There were no suspicions of impairment for the Chevrolet's driver, who voluntarily underwent a breath sample test that yielded no detectable alcohol content. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
Troop C encourages the community to buckle up for safety every time you get into a vehicle, whether you're the driver or a passenger. Seatbelts are your first line of defense in a crash, significantly reducing the risk of injury or death. Make it a habit to ensure that everyone in the vehicle is properly secured with their seatbelts before starting the journey. By taking just 3 seconds to buckle up, you can help prevent a tragedy.
