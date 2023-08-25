Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office made a significant breakthrough in cracking down on drug criminals as they apprehended a suspect in Golden Meadow. On Thursday, narcotics agents arrested 44-year-old Jeff Lee Jr. during a residential search, where they discovered illicit drugs and an illegal firearm.
The arrest warrant was obtained as a result of a meticulous investigation, connecting Lee to the distribution of methamphetamine. Further investigating this case, agents obtained a search warrant for a Golden Meadow residence linked to the suspect. Without wasting any time, agents swiftly executed the warrant on August 24, 2023, apprehending Lee on the spot. Interestingly, Lee, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun, a clear violation of his prohibited status. Additionally, he was found with marijuana, psilocybin (commonly known as mushrooms), and drug paraphernalia.
Following his arrest, Lee was transported to Thibodaux and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He now faces charges for methamphetamine distribution, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful possession of marijuana, psilocybin, and drug paraphernalia. To secure his release, bail has been set at $80,500.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office encourages citizens to remain vigilant against drug-related activities and urges them to report any suspicious behavior promptly. Direct information related to narcotics can be relayed to Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, the Narcotics Section commander, by calling (985) 532-4365 or emailing adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Alternatively, individuals can report anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or by utilizing the Bayou Tips app on their mobile devices. Together, we can make a difference in combatting drug-related offenses in our community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.