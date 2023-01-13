A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year.
Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.
Dufrene has 3 locations in the Bayou Region (Thibodaux, Cut Off and Grand Isle) and 8 locations total.
The business boasts that it offers customers with "The Dufrene Difference," a moniker the company uses to showcase its competitive prices, elite customer service and employees' product knowledge.
"We pride ourselves on keeping the local family business feel every day, and we love serving the City of Thibodaux," the company said on social media.
Dufrene is also a charitable local business, hosting its annual rodeo for worthwhile community causes, while also giving back where it can to our region.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.