A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year.

Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.

Dufrene has 3 locations in the Bayou Region (Thibodaux, Cut Off and Grand Isle) and 8 locations total.

The business boasts that it offers customers with "The Dufrene Difference," a moniker the company uses to showcase its competitive prices, elite customer service and employees' product knowledge.

"We pride ourselves on keeping the local family business feel every day, and we love serving the City of Thibodaux," the company said on social media.

Dufrene is also a charitable local business, hosting its annual rodeo for worthwhile community causes, while also giving back where it can to our region.

