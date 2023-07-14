Dugas does his part in Tigers' College World Series championship run

LSU second basemen and former Houma Christian standout Gavin Dugas said last month prior to LSU’s Super Regional series with Kentucky that he wanted to lead LSU to a Men’s College World Series and ultimately, a title.
Fast forward a few weeks later, Dugas and his teammates were celebrating the school’s seventh national title at Charles Schwab Field.
And Dugas did his part to help guide the Tigers in the series.
In the series, Dugas batted .308 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. He scored the Tigers’ first run of the series in the third inning of the Tigers’ series opener against Tennessee for a 1-0 advantage in an eventual 6-3 victory. He also hit another home run in game one of the Tigers’ three-game championship series against Florida to extend LSU’s lead to 2-0 in the third inning. The Tigers won the game 4-3 in 11 innings.
Dugas was named to the Men’s College World Series All-Tournament Team at second base for his performance. Monday, his success continued as he was drafted in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals.
During the Men’s College World Series championship series, Dugas elevated his batting average to .417 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
His best game of the world series came in game one of the championship series as he finished 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, an RBI and a run scored. In all, he recorded at least one hit in six of the Tigers’ eight games at the Men’s College World Series.
Dugas finished his final LSU season with a .290 batting average with 65 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. He also had 46 RBIs and scored 74 runs.
He finished tied for No. 1 in the country and first in the Southeastern Conference in hit by pitches with 33, while he was tied for No. 17 nationally and tied for No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in runs scored. He also was tied for No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage with a .464 percentage and was ranked No. 10 in the league in total plate appearances with 307.
For his career, he batted .287 with 179 hits, including 35 doubles, five triples and 44 home runs. He also recorded 148 RBIs and scored 161 runs.
