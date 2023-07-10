Gavin Dugas was selected in the sixth round by the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball Draft Monday.
Dugas, a 2018 Houma Christian School graduate, was the 165th overall pick in the draft and the sixth player selected by the Nationals.
He recently finished his college career last month, helping LSU win a Men’s College World Series Title in Omaha, Nebraska. Dugas batted .380 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored at the Men’s College World Series. Because of his performance, he was named to the Men’s College World Series All-Tournament Team at second base.
He is the second LSU player selected by the Nationals, joining Dylan Crews. Crews was the team’s first selection at No. 2 overall.
In his final season, Dugas batted .290 with 65 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. He also had 46 RBIs and scored 74 runs.
In the Southeastern Conference, he finished first in hit by pitches with 33. He also was tied for fourth in the SEC in runs scored and was tied for No. 6 in the league in on-base percentage at .464. Dugas ranked No. 10 in the SEC in total plate appearances with 307.
Nationally, he was tied for No. 1 in hit by pitches, and he was tied for No. 17 in runs scored.
In all, Dugas batted .287 in his LSU career with 179 hits, including 35 doubles, five triples and 44 home runs. He also recorded 148 RBIs and scored 161 runs.
Other Nationals picks prior to Dugas were Yohandy Morales of the University of Miami (second round, 40th overall), Travis Sykora of Round Rock High School in Texas (third round, 71st overall), Andrew Pinckney of the University of Alabama (fourth round, 102nd overall) and Marcus Brown of Oklahoma State (fifth round, 138th overall).
Dugas was the sixth LSU Tiger selected. Paul Skenes went No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Crews (No. 2) and Ty Floyd (Competitive Balance Round A, No. 38th overall, Cincinnati Reds). Other Tigers selected prior to Dugas were Grant Taylor (second round, No. 51st overall, Chicago White Sox) and Tre’ Morgan (third round, No. 88th overall, Tampa Bay Rays).
