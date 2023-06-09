For five years, Houma Christian alum Gavin Dugas has lived his childhood dream playing baseball for the LSU Tigers.
This weekend, he will get one more chance to play in Baton Rouge where as a team leader, he hopes to help guide the Tigers to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and ultimately, a national title.
Dugas, along with his best friend, Cade Beloso, are in the same situation as they are playing for the fifth straight year for LSU. It’s something the duo has discussed.
“I couldn’t be more thankful,” Dugas said. “I mean just to be able to finish our road to where we want to go at at home is something that will stick with me for the rest of my life,” Dugas said.
LSU will play Kentucky in a best-of-three series beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN and continuing Sunday. If a third game is necessary, it will be held Monday. Sunday’s and Monday’s if-necessary game times and any TV details have not been announced.
Dugas enters Saturday’s game with a career .286 batting average. He has collected 169 hits, including 33 doubles, five triples, 41 home runs and 143 RBIs.
He said this week he was grateful for an extra year to play baseball because of the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously as a kid, it was a dream to come here, and it was always awesome just to be able to fulfill that opportunity of being a player on the team,” Dugas said.
However, during his time in Purple and Gold, Dugas’ childhood dream has expanded into a desire to lead the Tigers to Omaha and a national title.
Primarily the Tigers’ second baseman this season, Dugas has played in 58 of LSU’s 61 games, starting 56. He is batting .286 with 55 hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. He has 41 RBIs and has scored 67 runs. He has a .578 slugging percentage and a .450 on-base percentage. He is ranked No. 7 in the Southeastern Conference in runs scored and No. 1 in the conference in hit bit pitches with 27. He is ranked No. 4 in being hit by pitches nationally. In his LSU career, he has been hit 62 times.
He said contact with the baseball is something that has followed him all the way back to his little league days.
“I think it’s just a sense of just being where the baseball’s at, and I just have that sort of luck in my game that the ball sometimes seems to find my body whenever I’m hitting,” Dugas said.
However, Dugas embraces the chance to reach base and play a part in helping his team to victory.
In his LSU career, Dugas has won several honors. He was named the 2021 NCAA Most Valuable Player for the Eugene, Oregon, Regional, while in 2021 he also earned American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-South Region Second Team recognition and second-team honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Team. He graduated in the spring of 2022 with a degree in Sport Administration.
LSU enters this weekend as the No. 5 national seed with a 46-15 record, and Dugas isn’t shocked how well this year’s team is doing.
“Just knowing the talent, the skill level that we have throughout this entire team, it was almost an expectation that we had to be in this position,” he said.
