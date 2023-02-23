IMG_5514.JPG

February is Heart Health Month and two local girls are doing their best to educate their friends and peers about a life-saving device for patients with heart-related issues.

Fifth graders Kenley Bourg and Kamryn Delgrandile entered the Social Studies Fair in an effort to bring awareness to a life-saving device used for patients of heart failure.

The girls did their project on Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD). An LVAD is used to treat people with severe heart failure and is sometimes given to people who are on a waiting list for a heart transplant.

It is an implanted device that helps pump blood from the left chamber to the rest of the body. Those who need LVADs also wear a control unit and battery pack outside of the body that is connected to the LVAD through a small opening port in the skin.

For the girls, the project hits close to home. Kenley's dad and Kamryn's uncle, Drake Bourg, lived with an LVAD for 4 years.

The girls made it to Regionals and will be showcasing their work in March.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Great project and idea! Good luck girls!! 

