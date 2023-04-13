EDW Winterguard

The E.D. White Winterguard team, were recently named the 2023 LMCGPC Scholastic A Champions and will be leaving next week to compete at the 2023 WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

This success follows an undefeated season for the team, as well as making the highest Winterguard circuit score of 88, in E.D. White history.

Winterguard is a competitive, performance-based team activity that includes dancing, choreography, staging, props, and more; performed inside on a mat. 

“Our team is so excited to be traveling to Dayton for this Championship– this is actually our fifth year going,” said Head Winterguard Coach Olivia Adamietz. “We have an excellent team of 20 girls from all four grades who have been working really hard for this. We will be competing against 122 other teams from across the nation, but we are going in ranked #9 so we are feeling very optimistic.”

The E.D. White Winterguard will perform their 4-5 minute set on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. 

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

