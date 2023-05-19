Graduation will be held on May 19.
The Senior Class 2023 quote “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.” –Tim McGraw; Senior Class Colors, Light Yellow and Green; Senior Class Flower, Magnolia; and Senior Class Song, “Don’t Blink” Kenny Chesney.
The 2023 Senior Class Officers: President, Camille Bower; and Vice President, Ava Zelesnik.
Below is a List of 2023 Graduates:
Arwen Adams, Jake Agosta II, Dominic Aizen, Emalee Allen, Lily Amedee, Mark Angelette, William Arabie, Alexis Arcement, Lane Arcement, Kati Authement, Michael Bailey III, Sophia Barrios, Kaitlyn Bates, Anthony Battaglia, Callie Becnel, Joshua Bellanger, Victoria Bellanger, Corinne Boudreaux, Ethan Boudreaux, Riley Boudreaux, Laney Bourgeois, Max Bourgeois, Logan Bourgeois-Usie, Emma Bouvier, Camille Bower, Brenna Brady, Kennedy Breaux, Brian Broussard, Matthew Broussard, Lanie Callahan, Kayden Chaisson, Nicky Cheramie, Bethani Chiasson, Emmie Chiasson, Aidan Clements, Riley Cole, Brett Collins, Celie Collins, Braxton Comeaux, Gracie Constant, Cooper Cook, Gabrielle Cortez, Layne Cortez, Ella Covington, Jaci Daigle, Mason Davenport, Marie DeMoss, Ellie Dufrene, Marco Escalante, Luke Falgoust, James Irby Fannin, Paxton Faucheaux, Katie Filce, Thomas Foret, Zack France, Brendan Gaubert, Luke Gauthreaux, Jacob Gautreaux, Connor Gil, Madelyn Gisclair, Ella Grabert, Claire Guidry, Jacob Guin, Sean Hebert, Grayson Hildenbrand, Joseph Hrinevich, William Jackson, Nathan Johnson, Anna Jones, Connor Junot, Ethan Kees, Blaise Kliebert, Olivia Kliebert, Jillian Kohlhund, Colby Laiche, Carly Landry, Isabella Landry, Cohen LeBlanc, Jayce Ledet, Joseph Lirette, Reagan Lombard, Anna Marino, Brooke Martinez, Lilly McCollam, Ann Medlen, Matthew Melancon, Ana Meyer, Jack Miller, Mallory Naquin, Jordan Nguyen, Adele Panvelle, Jake Passman, Sarah Pate, Nicholas Pepper II, Jake Poiencot, Colby Prados, Jackson Prince, Laura Rabalais, Eleanor Rachal, Ethan Reynolds, Trinity Robichaux, Savannah Rome, Connor Sacco, Jolie Schexnaider, Hannah Schexnayder, Hunter Schexnayder, John Schouest, Conner Schwartz, Zachary St. Pé, Lilly Sternfels, Jackson Strander, Abigail Tabor, Rodrigo Talbot, Lukas Tauzin, Owen Tauzin, Dessadra Tezeno, Owen Thibodaux, Cooper Toups, Tyler Triche, Luke Viguerie, Tuyen Charlie Vu, Beau Wanko, Evan Wiley, Ava Wilson, Dylan Worthington, Lindsey Zaner, and Ava Zelesnik.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.