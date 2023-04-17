The E.D. White Color Guard had a great showing at the World Championship Finals, placing 5th out of 122 teams.

Front Row: Marie DeMoss, Ava Wilson, Mallory Naquin; second row: Lauren Gravois, Jorden Morvant, Clara LaRose, Madison Henry, Camille Richard, Ella Raffii, Sania Harris; and third row: Emma Danos, Camille Degravelle, Avery Arabie, Ella Luminais, Mallorie Hingle, Rebecca Blanchard, Georgia Carothers, Addisyn Sanders, Emma Lodrigue, and Maci Parro.