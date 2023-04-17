E.D. White’s Color Guard made school history, placing in the Top 5 at the World Championship Finals.
The Cardinals placed 5th of 122 teams, receiving a score of 93 at the competition — the highest placement and score in winter guard that anyone in Louisiana has ever gotten.
Coach Olivia Adamietz said she is proud of the team for their hard work and accomplishment.
“This has honestly been the most incredible experience I could ever imagine for these girls and for myself,” she said. “We perform our program in the University of Dayton Arena in front of about 1,500 fans and the performance was live-streamed around the entire world.”
Adamietz said she had a good feeling going into the event, but the team’s accomplishments were nothing short of amazing.
“Being 5th place is the greatest achievement our little school could ever imagine,” Adamietz said. “We now have the honor of being bumped up into the next highest class. Something else this group has never gotten to experience. We are just abundantly blessed.”
