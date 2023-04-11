Early voting will begin this coming weekend for the April 29 election, which will feature a tax renewal for parish voters.
Early voting begins April 15 and will run through April 22 at locations throughout the parish for the upcoming election.
In Lafourche Parish, there are 3 early voting locations – one location each in south, central and northern Lafourche.
In south Lafourche, the early voting location is at the Larose Civic Center, located at 307 East 5th Street in Larose. This is a temporary location due to damages done to the Galliano Library, which is where early voting is usually held.
In Central Lafourche, the early voting location is at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex, which is located at 4876 La. Highway 1 (the old Walmart building).
In Thibodaux, early voting will be held at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex, located at 307 West 4th Street.
The April election will not have people on the ballot for Lafourche Parish natives. It will instead feature a proposition which will ask voters to renew a tax for public lighting purposes. Voters will be asked to vote YES or NO to renew a 1.8 mill renewal for the Special Service District No. 1. If renewed, the millage will run for 10 years.
Turnout for the election is expected to be low because of there being just one thing on the ballot – especially after a contentious election in March where tax reform was decided by the voters.
But Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said he and his office support the renewal and he asks voters to offer their support, as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.