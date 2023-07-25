Edison Chouest Offshore recently introduced their summer welding apprentices who are enrolled in the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center Apprentice Program at North American Shipbuilding. Noah Bruce and Miguel Galicia are both upcoming seniors at South Lafourche High School. As apprentices, they will develop welding skills through hands-on training. Outside of their apprenticeships, Noah plays football, while Miguel enjoys playing basketball and spending time outdoors.
The Career Magnet Center recently celebrated a major milestone. The start of a Welding Apprenticeship. The Lafourche Parish CMC is the first in the state of Louisiana to offer this program. This is an important step in helping local individuals pursue their dreams of becoming skilled welders.
Students can email Edison Chouset Offshore at jobs@chouest.com if you are interested in being a future apprentice and part of this unique opportunity to “Earn While You Learn” during the onsite training.
