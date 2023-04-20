Poimboeuf

Landon Poimboeuf, a junior at ED White Catholic High School, experienced the thrill of being Fire Chief for the City of Thibodaux during Student Government Day.

Poimboeuf4

In addition to attending meetings and visiting fire stations, Mr. Poimboeuf had the opportunity to inspect apparatuses and equipment and review a fire report while displaying exemplary leadership skills throughout his duty as 'Fire Chief'.

Poimboeuf2

As an active member in both programs -Student Government Day Program and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department's Probie Program- he is sure to have gained valuable insights into working with local public safety organizations.

Poimboeuf3

Student Government Day is an incredible experience that allows high schoolers to gain a behind-the-scenes look at local government. Through the program, students can shadow elected officials and learn about how their city or parish operates - deepening their understanding of governance and igniting passion for the political process.

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments