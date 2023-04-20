Landon Poimboeuf, a junior at ED White Catholic High School, experienced the thrill of being Fire Chief for the City of Thibodaux during Student Government Day.
In addition to attending meetings and visiting fire stations, Mr. Poimboeuf had the opportunity to inspect apparatuses and equipment and review a fire report while displaying exemplary leadership skills throughout his duty as 'Fire Chief'.
As an active member in both programs -Student Government Day Program and Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department's Probie Program- he is sure to have gained valuable insights into working with local public safety organizations.
Student Government Day is an incredible experience that allows high schoolers to gain a behind-the-scenes look at local government. Through the program, students can shadow elected officials and learn about how their city or parish operates - deepening their understanding of governance and igniting passion for the political process.
