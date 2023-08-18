Ellender falls to Riverside 7-0 in live quarter

Riverside Academy defeated Ellender Memorial 7-0 Friday in the live quarter of the teams’ scrimmage at South Terrebonne in Bourg.
The Rebels scored on their opening drive on a 5 yard pass with 7:22 remaining. The extra point was good for a 7-0 Riverside lead.
On Ellender’s lone drive, the Patriots moved the ball as far as the Riverside 19, but back-to-back sacks by Riverside of quarterback Kade Adkins as well as an incomplete pass by Adkins on fourth down ended the drive.
“I know we’re young going into the season, and it shows with the lack of experience at a lot of key spots,” Ellender coach John Haslitt said. “This is the first time we’ve been in full pads all fall.”
He said the team only has practiced with helmets and shoulder pads because they don’t have lights at their practice area. Therefore, they have to get what they can done when they have the opportunity.
“So for the kids to come out there and do what they did, I like what I saw,” Haslitt said. “There’s some room for improvement, but that’s all stuff that can be fixed going forward.”
Despite coming up empty-handed on their lone drive of the live quarter, the Patriots moved the ball much better than during the blocks of 12 plays each team ran prior. Adkins completed a 17-yard pass to Kovante Howard on a third-down-and-four situation for a first down, while he completed a 16-yard pass to Tamaj Lagarde on the next possession.
Haslitt said the reps his got in the play blocks helped them going into the live quarter.
“It was just them finding their rhythm and finding their grove,” he said. “They found it when we went to the live quarter.”
During the scrimmage’s play-block portion, Riverside scored on each possession of their two sets of play blocks. In fact, the Rebels lone possession they didn’t score on was the last drive of the live quarter, which was ended when time ran out.
“They’re a good team,” Haslitt said. “Riverside’s always a good team. They got a lot of experience out there with their program. They have a good tradition going."
Ellender’s top plays during the play blocks came on a 15-yard pass from Adkins to Lagarde and a 16-yard run by Adkins on the final play of the Patriots’ last block of plays.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.