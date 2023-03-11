LPSO Arrest Generic

After a months-long investigation, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of 50 year old Cut Off resident Christi Cheramie.

On March 10th detectives apprehended her at her residence after it was discovered that she had embezzled an astonishing $120,000 from her Larose employer over a five year period dating back to 2017.

During questioning Cheramie confessed to using company funds for personal expenses and paid off multiple credit card statements with them.

Cheramie was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. She was charged with Felony Theft. Bail is set at $100,000.

