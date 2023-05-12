Employees respond to mock storm scenarios and share knowledge, new technologies
Approximately 400 Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana employees participated in the companies’ 2023 hurricane season storm drill on May 10-11. The training is ongoing, and employees take part in various exercises throughout the year.
Day one began with multiple training and tabletop exercises, where employees learned new tools, technologies, and processes. The drill aims to help them restore power quickly and safely following severe weather and provide clear communication to customers throughout the event. On day two, they participated in mock storm drills to practice responding to two simulated Category 5 hurricanes.
During these exercises, employees demonstrated their knowledge and skills related to all aspects of storm restoration, including operations, logistics, communications, and customer service. Planning and execution were also evaluated. This preparation ensures Entergy is ready for the worst-case scenarios.
“We know that it’s not a matter of if but when Mother Nature decides to challenge us in Louisiana, and for that reason, we must be ready,” said Steven Benyard, vice president of reliability for Entergy in Louisiana. “The storm drill that we participate in every year is about continuous improvement; it’s about making sure that we’re readying ourselves and our workforce to be the best that we can be if we’re called to restore power following a major storm.”
Entergy organized an exercise where incident commanders, crew leads, and supervisors practiced using new technologies for quick and safe damage assessments - a crucial step in storm restoration that includes deploying necessary resources and personnel.
Entergy's drone specialists displayed equipment used for assessing damages in challenging locations like marshes or heavily wooded areas with saturated ground. Disaster Resource Group, a local vendor, partnered with Entergy and showcased components of a staging site such as a bunk trailer for rest time and temporary tents for catering and laundry services.
Entergy's new mobile command center was also on display. It will serve as a field command center, providing immediate communications during major incidents or mutual assistance events.
“The storm drill we hold each year is a testament to the dedication of our workforce and their commitment to being there for the communities we serve,” said Phillip May, who has served as Entergy Louisiana’s president and CEO through many weather events, including hurricanes Laura and Ida. “We can’t predict the future or when and where the next major storm will land, but we can certainly ready ourselves to do what we’ve always done — be there for our customers, even in the most challenging times.”
“We live in an area prone to some of the most severe weather in the country, and are facing stronger and more frequent storms,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “While we continue to invest in hardening the grid, today’s storm drill is an important exercise for our teams to prepare for anything Mother Nature may bring.”
