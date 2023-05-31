Hurricane season starts tomorrow and Entergy is urging customers to get prepared for whatever Mother Nature might bring in the coming months.
Despite predictions that say that the 2023 storm season could be less active than normal, south Louisiana has learned the hard way that all it takes is one storm to make it a bad season.
Because of that, Entergy employees have trained throughout the year to respond to severe weather and they recently completed their annual Louisiana storm drill in Baton Rouge in early May to get ready for the season.
Entergy says it has a proven plan for storm response that includes monitoring the weather and considering the potential impacts, mobilizing workers and equipment locally and requesting the assistance of other utility companies when needed and acting by strategically deploying crews and equipment to quickly and, above all, safely restore power.
Power restoration is a methodical process and it's one that Entergy is prepared to perform when needed.
But in addition to that, there are things that customers can do to make sure that they are most ready for the hurricane season, as well.
Residents are encouraged to put together a kit that includes emergency supplies and items like personal documents and contacts, flashlights and cell phone chargers, non-perishable goods and other items you'd need in a storm event.
Also, it is important to know how to stay safe before, during and after a storm. Entergy encourages locals to monitor news reports and to be aware of evacuation orders from authorities. If a storm does impact the area, Entergy also asks locals to use generators safely and avoid downed powerlines, as well as utility crews who are working on restoration.
