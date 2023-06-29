An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southeast Louisiana as a high pressure area sits atop our area – bringing 100+ degree heat to many areas of the state.
High temperatures in Lafourche are hovering in the upper 90s or low 100s today as brutal heat continues to bake our area.
The heat will continue for the next few days, which have triggered the Excessive Heat Warning that we have seen in recent days.
An Excessive Heat Warning come when heat indexes reach levels too dangerous for prolonged outdoor activity to be deemed safe. Right now, heat index ratings in Lafourche are in the 115-120-degree range, which means that it is not safe to be outside for prolonged periods without taking the proper precautions.
Locals are encouraged to drink plenty of water throughout the day – even when not thirsty; to bring pets indoors, when possible and provide them with adequate shade; and also to check on the elderly. Locals are also asked to exercise common sense and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC throughout the day when required to be outdoors.
