A Raceland father is charged with negligent homicide after a child shot and killed another earlier this year.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Davonta Michel Sr., 24, of Racealnd is facing the charges in connection to the death of his son, Davonta Michel Jr.
At 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 22, a man called 911 and reported that a small child had been shot at a residence in the 2000 block of La. Highway 182 in Raceland. The boy, later identified as Michel Jr., became unresponsive.
CPR was administered on the scene and the child was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators learned at that time that the child and his 6-year-old brother found a loaded handgun in a bedroom at the residence and started playing with it. At one point, the gun discharged, striking Michel Jr. The boys were at the residence with their grandparents at the time of the incident.
Authorities learned that the boys found the gun unsecured in their father's bedroom. Following a full investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the father.
On March 27, Michel Sr., turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with negligent homicide and bail is set at $200,000.
