Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 is hosting its 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 25 at the Golden Meadow Park.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the park's main baseball field.
There will be 3 age groups for the Easter Egg Hunt: children ages 0-4; children 5-8 and children 9-12.
Parents are asked to bring a basket or bag to hold your child's eggs in.
Fire District 3 said they believe the Easter Egg Hunt will be an amazing community day and they want to thank their sponsors for the support:
-Terrebonne General Medical Center donated 5,000 filled eggs.
-The Balcony donated free kids meals in special eggs.
-Me-Maw's Cajun Cuisine donated free kids meals in special eggs.
The Easter Egg Hunt will be part of the Rotary Club of Golden Meadow's 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil, which will begin at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day.
Fire District 3 reminds locals that they will also have a booth at the Crawfish Boil with raffle tickets giving locals a chance to win a Black Rain AR15 .223/5.56.
