Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3235 at West 54th Street on May 19, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m. The incident involved a 1999 Lincoln Navigator and a 2011 Ford F-250. The preliminary investigation indicated that 37-year-old Mary Borne of Galliano, driving south on LA Hwy 3235 in the Lincoln Navigator, attempted to turn left onto West 54th Street when the accident occurred. At the same time, the Ford F-250 was traveling north on LA 3235 in the left lane. Despite the ongoing investigation, it is believed that Mary Borne failed to yield to the approaching Ford and made a left turn into its path, which caused the collision.
The Lincoln had five occupants, none of whom were properly restrained. All five were ejected during the crash. Sadly, 17-year-old Destiny Borne of Golden Meadow passed away as a result of the accident. Mary Borne, an adult passenger and two juvenile passengers all suffered critical injuries and were transported to out-of-area hospitals for treatment. On the other hand, the driver and passenger of the Ford were both properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This collision remains under investigation.
Troopers repeatedly observe injuries that could have been prevented had proper seatbelt restraints been used. Seatbelt usage and child seat safety should be a top priority for parents or guardians, ensuring your child's safety by using an appropriate child seat or booster seat based on their age, weight, and height. Make every journey a safer one by always wearing your seatbelt when driving or riding in a vehicle, regardless of journey duration.
Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 fatalities in 2023.
