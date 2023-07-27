Moe2.jpg

A former basketball player, coach and trainer with local ties had his bond lowered yesterday in a Kentucky court.

Clarence Moore, 42, is charged with rape and sexual abuse charges of a juvenile – charges which carried a $100,000 bond at the time of his arrest. A judge reduced that bond yesterday to $50,000, according to a news report in Kentucky.

Moore is facing 3rd-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor. An arraignment hearing is set for July 31 and Moore has pled not guilty.

The former South Lafourche High School standout and college basketball player at Georgia Tech is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor – incidents which occurred during private basketball lessons, per the news report.

Moore also is accused of being involved in a sexual assault of a 17-year-old, which allegedly occurred on June 18. As authorities investigated that incident, they discovered additional crimes involving the victim and Moore.

