Gaudet.jpg

A local businessman and former member of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission was sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison today after being found guilty in July of multiple counts of theft.

Kris Gaudet was sentenced to 25 years in prison today – a term to be served at hard labor. Gaudet's sentence comes 2 months after he was found guilty of 8 counts of theft, 1 count of racketeering and 1 count of money laundering.

Gaudet operated a financial investment company in South Lafourche and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments from victims.

Gaudet's legal team has expressed that they plan to appeal the verdict.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

