A local businessman and former member of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission was sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison today after being found guilty in July of multiple counts of theft.
Kris Gaudet was sentenced to 25 years in prison today – a term to be served at hard labor. Gaudet's sentence comes 2 months after he was found guilty of 8 counts of theft, 1 count of racketeering and 1 count of money laundering.
Gaudet operated a financial investment company in South Lafourche and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments from victims.
Gaudet's legal team has expressed that they plan to appeal the verdict.
