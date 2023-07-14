A former South Lafourche businessman and elected official was found guilty on multiple counts of theft, racketeering and money laundering following a jury trial in the parish this week.
District Attorney Kristine Russell confirmed to The Gazette this afternoon that Gaudet has been found guilty by a jury of his peers following a multi-day jury trial.
Gaudet was found guilty of 8 counts of theft, 1 count of racketteering and 1 count of money laundering.
His bond has been revoked and he was taken back into custody immediately following the verdict. Gaudet will face sentencing on August 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Judge Hugh Larose presided over the week-long trial, which began on Monday.
David Melancon, Public Information Officer with the District Attorney's Office said DA Russell and all of her team were satisfied with the verdict, adding that they want to thank the victims for their strength, patience and perseverance throughout the case, which started in 2019 with the initial arrest.
"It's been a long road. That's for sure," Melancon said. "The victims stuck with it. They saw it through to the end. It doesn't bring back their hard-earned money, but it gives them some semblance of justice to know that the person they trusted with their money and the person who ultimately betrayed them is now going to face the consequences of his actions."
Melancon said the jury deliberated for about 3-4 hours before rendering the verdict. The prosecution used testimony from victims – several locals who invested with Gaudet, but then lost everything at the time to recoup their funds, amounts which totaled more than $1 million in lost investments. Gaudet's defense stated that he was using the resources to buy assets which would grow in value and that he believed he would grow the victim's assets through those decisions.
Gaudet owned Kris Gaudet Insurance and Financial Services and was a member of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission prior to his arrest. He told The Gazette in April that he believed he would be exonerated during trial, adding that there was so much about the case that the public did not know.
