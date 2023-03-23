A former Lockport Councilman was sentenced earlier last week after pleading guilty to his 3rd DWI in an incident that occurred in 2018.
Wayne Bourgeois Jr., was sentenced to 5 years suspended after serving 1 year.
The former councilman pleaded guilty to the charge on December 7, 2022.
Bourgeois was a member of the Lockport Town Council until 2020.
In addition to the sentence, Bourgeois was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, alcohol and mental health treatments, ignition interlock device and was issued a $2,000 fine, according to court findings.
Bourgeois was taken into custody on June 3, 2018 after his 2018 GMC Acadia SUV crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima around 2:47 a.m.
Both vehicles were traveling on La. Highway 308. Bourgeois was OK, but the other motorist had minor injuries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.