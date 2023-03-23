Siren

A former Lockport Councilman was sentenced earlier last week after pleading guilty to his 3rd DWI in an incident that occurred in 2018.

Wayne Bourgeois Jr., was sentenced to 5 years suspended after he served 1 year.

The former councilman pleaded guilty to the charge on December 7, 2022.

Bourgeois was a member of the Lockport Town Council until 2020.

In addition to the sentence, Bourgeois was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and was issued a $2,000 fine, according to court findings.

Bourgeois was taken into custody on June 3, 2018 after his 2018 GMC Acadia SUV crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima.

Both vehicles were traveling on La. Highway 308. Bourgeois was OK, but the other motorist had minor injuries.

