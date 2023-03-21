Former Lockport Mayor Ed Reinhardt was arrested today – just months after attempting unsuccessfully to regain his position.
According to criminal records, Reinhardt was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office, a felony.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Reinhardt was the Lockport Mayor in 2016. He served in his position until 2021 when he resigned amidst sexual harassment allegations from multiple accusers who alleged that Reinhardt violated them during his time in office.
The mayor resigned from his post, but then recanted, attempting to regain his vacated seat this past fall, losing to new Lockport Mayor Barry Plaisance. He said at the time that he was pressured into his resignation, but did nothing wrong.
Today's arrest sparks a new chapter in the saga with Reinhardt now in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
It is not believed that the charges are related to the sexual harassment claims.
The Gazette is attempting to get more information on the arrest.
As more information becomes available, we will update this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.