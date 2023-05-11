The Greater Lafourche Port Commission has agreed to a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with C-Logistics, an affiliated company of the Edison Chouest Offshore family, Bollinger Fourchon, and Grand Isle Shipyards.
The CEA will pave the way for a comprehensive multipurpose heavy industry facility. The facility will include repairing, refurbishing, and maintenance of deepwater rigs, drillships, and heavy lift installation vessels. It will also have facilities for wind farm fabrication, assembly, and maintenance, project cargo and logistics; and decommissioning, among others.
“This is a game changer for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Currently, there is some limited rig repair and refurbishment done in the United States, but companies generally must transit long distances for this capability that’s conducted at heavy equipment yards located outside of the United States. With more repair, refurbishment, and decommissioning coming online, the planned facility on Fourchon Island will enable the U.S. to capture this work.”
Chiasson further stated that “with Port Fourchon already playing a critical role in the support and logistics of deepwater Gulf of Mexico activities, the Fourchon Island Development will provide a central location for servicing deep draft vessels, the final assembly and load out for offshore wind farm facilities and the decommission of existing and future offshore facilities. The potential for the State of Louisiana and the Country cannot be overstated.”
The CEA shows a commitment from key tenant organizations to make maximum use of Fourchon Island in the near future. This includes rig repair, refurbishment, and decommissioning. They're also looking into offshore wind potential in the Gulf of Mexico.
Plans are well underway to build a bridge and connector road at the end of A.O. Rappelet Road (LA Hwy 3090), which will connect Port Fourchon with the 1,000-plus acre site where these various activities will one day happen.
According to Chiasson, this historic agreement provides the GLPC with more ability to apply for additional funds to aid in the process of helping Fourchon Island reach its full potential.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.