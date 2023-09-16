Get ready to dive into the excitement of Week 3 in High School Varsity Football! The Friday night showdowns brought the heat, and we've got the scores hot off the press.
Central Lafourche 14, South Lafourche 48
H.L. Bourgeois 13, Ellender 0
Terrebonne 40, Lakeshore 13
Thibodaux 14, St. James 24
South Terrebonne 10, Hammond 32
Vandebilt Catholic 16, Belle Chase 7
E.D. White 41, Assumption 13
Houma Christian 49, Ascension Catholic 15
Covenant Christian 25, Morgan City 31
