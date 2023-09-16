Friday Night Showdown Logo

Get ready to dive into the excitement of Week 3 in High School Varsity Football! The Friday night showdowns brought the heat, and we've got the scores hot off the press.

Central Lafourche 14, South Lafourche 48

H.L. Bourgeois 13, Ellender 0

Terrebonne 40, Lakeshore 13

Thibodaux 14, St. James 24

South Terrebonne 10, Hammond 32

Vandebilt Catholic 16, Belle Chase 7

E.D. White 41, Assumption 13

Houma Christian 49, Ascension Catholic 15

Covenant Christian 25, Morgan City 31

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments