Dylan Deon

The Bayou Lafourche community can breathe a sigh of relief as wanted fugitive Dylan Dedon is in custody. Law enforcement officials confirmed his capture on Thursday morning, marking the end of his search. Dedon was found in Bayou Lafourche in the Valentine area.

Dedon is wanted for several serious offenses, including armed robbery, auto theft, and resisting arrest.

Thanks to the Sheriff's Office for their exceptional capture of Dylan Dedon.

