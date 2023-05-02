344804844_6101503639966193_8067498184604216947_n.jpg

A 20-year-old Galliano man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in a shooting incident that took place at a residence on Saturday night.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that around 8:30 p.m., on April 29, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 100 block of East 120th Street in Galliano. When authorities arrived, they found bullet casings in the driveway as well as evidence that rounds had struck the residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway. There were three residents inside the home but none were injured. Deputies learned that Jhy Dupre, 20, is a relative of the residents, and that he allegedly knocked on the door while holding a handgun. Authorities said the residents answered the door and saw the gun and then shut the door to keep him away.

Dupre then allegedly started yelling and threatening them and fired several rounds before leaving. A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

At the time of LPSO releasing a news release about this incident, Dupre was wanted. But he has since been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Bail is set at $700,000.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments