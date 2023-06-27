A Galliano man was arrested after a shooting incident that happened on Monday evening that left one man injured.
Christopher Maurer, 38, is charged with aggravated battery and illegal firearm possession.
On Monday, June 26 around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting that happened at a trailer park in the 17000 block of LA Highway 3235 in Galliano.
After deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man that had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital then later airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans with non-life-threatening injuries.
Maurer was immediately taken into custody at the scene. During questioning, he admitted to his involvement in the shooting. Detectives believe a .22 caliber rifle was used in the shooting.
Maurer was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. Bail has not yet been set.
