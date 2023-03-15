A Galliano man received the Lafourche Parish Outstanding Citizen Award for his work helping keep our local roadways safe.
Danny Bourg was given the award at a recent council meeting, a deserving honor for a man who has done so much in the community in recent months.
Bourg has spent countless hours cleaning the sides of the highways, interstates and intersections, working to remove screws, nails, wood and other dangerous debris that could potentially harm motorists or their vehicles.
The work is done as a voluntary service to the parish and he does it on his way to and from his day-to-day job.
