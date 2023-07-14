A Galliano man is charged with the attempted murder of 4 police officers and other charges following an incident on Friday morning in Galliano.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that at 6:30 a.m. on July 14, deputies and officers with the Port Fourchon Harbor Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 18500 block of West 194th Street in Galliano. Through investigation, detectives learned that David Foret, 39, had walked into the middle of La. Highway 1 in front of his residence and fired several rounds into the air across Bayou Lafourche.
When authorities arrived, they saw the man walking on the highway still armed with a handgun.
Deputies ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he refused and started walking toward them. The suspect then allegedly removed bullets from his handgun and continued walking toward deputies. When the suspect was close enough, deputies utilized a Taser and attempted to take Foret into custody. During the ensuing struggle, the suspect allegedly resisted violently, using his handgun to strike a deputy in the head, while biting another.
At one point during the struggle, Foret allegedly managed to grab one of the officer's weapons, firing two rounds, nearly striking an officer. As additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. Two deputies were treated for injuries at a local hospital.
After obtaining a search warrant for Foret's home, deputies found 30 firearms and a large amount of ammunition.
Foret was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on an outstanding warrant for the illegal carrying of weapons. He was also charged with 4 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, disarming of a peace officer, aggravated 2nd degree battery, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and illegal use of weapons. Bail is set at $1,312,500.
The investigation into this incident is continuing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.