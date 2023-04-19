Benjamin-Griffin-2.jpg

A 19-year-old Galliano man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, charged for sex crimes involving juveniles.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that late last year, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after learning that Benjamin Griffin, 19, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives learned that the two exchanged photos and messages of a sexual nature with each other and the suspect would sneak into the girl's home at night and the two would have sexual intercourse.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives also discovered that Griffin had nude photographs of another 16-year-old girl.

Detectives attempted to speak with the suspect about the incidents, but he refused to meet them, which led to a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, patrol deputies made contact with Griffin and he was arrested.

He is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and pornography involving juveniles.

Bail is set at $250,000

