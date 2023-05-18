A 19-year-old Galliano man is in custody in Baton Rouge for his alleged role in two incidents of rape – one which occurred in Lafourche and another in Baton Rouge.
LPSO detectives were notified on March 29, 2023 of an alleged rape that had occurred in December 2022 at a party in Galliano. The party had taken place at a residence where many of the attendees were drinking alcoholic beverages. During the party, Izak Barnett, 19, of Galliano, allegedly raped a 19-year-old female while she was asleep.
The victim became conscious during the incident and found the suspect covering her mouth. During the investigation, authorities also learned of another sexual assault that had occurred allegedly involving Barnett on the campus of LSU. Detectives contacted the LSU Police and they launched a separate investigation.
On May 16, LSU Police brought Barnett in for questioning in their investigation and LPSO detectives also questioned him about the alleged incident in Galliano. During questioning, Barnett allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim without verbal consent and he admitted to placing his hand over her mouth. He was subsequently arrested by the LSU Police.
Barnett is charged with 3rd degree rape by the LSU Police. He is also charged with 2nd degree rape by LPSO.
He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bail on both charges is set at $293,000.
