A Galliano man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase to try and evade authorities because he had drugs in his possession.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that at around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, deputies traveling on La. Highway 1 in Golden Meadow observed a car without a license plate. The driver, later identified as Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano, turned on West 217th Street, and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Guidry refused to stop and then sped toward La. Highway 3235. He turned on La. Highway 3235, then traveled northbound at a high rate of speed. During this time, he then allegedly started tossing clear plastic bags out of the car.
Authorities recovered the bags and found them to contain suspected methamphetamine.
Guidry then drove back onto La. Highway 1 and started driving south. The suspect then lost control of his vehicle and drove into Bayou Lafourche.
The suspect swam ashore and was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital and then released into deputies' custody. Deputies recovered Guidry's vehicle from the bayou and located a bag of suspected marijuana inside of the car. The suspect also has a suspended driver's license.
Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and no license plate displayed. Bail has not yet been set.
