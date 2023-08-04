Closure

The Galliano Pontoon Bridge will undergo a temporary closure this morning to vehicular traffic, announced the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The closure is due to paving activities on Highway 308 near the bridge.

While DOTD has provided no specific time, the bridge will be closed as workers approach the bridge apron. The Department of Public Works urges motorists to exercise caution while driving in the area and remain vigilant for workers and equipment.

The Department of Public Works appreciates the community's patience during this temporary closure and will provide updates on the bridge's reopening as soon as possible.

