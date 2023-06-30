Download PDF Rodeo

This weekend, the Golden Meadow Fouchon Rodeo is happening at the brand-new Fourchon Pavilion.

GMF Tarpon Rodeo

Fishing started at the crack of dawn on Thursday, followed by the pavilion opening at 1 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Download PDF Cook Off

Don't miss the highly anticipated King of the Catch Cook-Off, featuring celebrity judges like John Kozar from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Anh Tran from Sphars Seafood, and Ian Wallis from Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism.

There will also be live music to keep the energy high on both nights.

Admiral Mike Callais

Mr. Charles Michael "Mike" Callais is serving as the 2023 Admiral. Mr. Callais is a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, is married to the former Blanche Bouvier, and has two daughters, two stepsons, and four grandchildren.

Mike and Family

Pictured is Mike Callais with Family and Friends

The event will honor the impressive scholarship recipients of 2022 and 2023. Despite the rodeo not taking place in 2022 due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, they remained steadfast in their dedication to the scholarship program. Working with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, the rodeo has proudly bestowed over $225,000 in scholarships since 2015.

Admiral Mike with Artist

Pictured is artist Marilyn Williams Blanchard with Admiral Mike Callais and First Lady Blanche Callais

For more information visit: fourchontarpon.com

View the link below from the organization's media day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZpkUeGercU

Download PDF GMF Rodeo Parking

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments