This weekend, the Golden Meadow Fouchon Rodeo is happening at the brand-new Fourchon Pavilion.
Fishing started at the crack of dawn on Thursday, followed by the pavilion opening at 1 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Don't miss the highly anticipated King of the Catch Cook-Off, featuring celebrity judges like John Kozar from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Anh Tran from Sphars Seafood, and Ian Wallis from Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism.
There will also be live music to keep the energy high on both nights.
Mr. Charles Michael "Mike" Callais is serving as the 2023 Admiral. Mr. Callais is a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, is married to the former Blanche Bouvier, and has two daughters, two stepsons, and four grandchildren.
The event will honor the impressive scholarship recipients of 2022 and 2023. Despite the rodeo not taking place in 2022 due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, they remained steadfast in their dedication to the scholarship program. Working with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, the rodeo has proudly bestowed over $225,000 in scholarships since 2015.
For more information visit: fourchontarpon.com
View the link below from the organization's media day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZpkUeGercU
