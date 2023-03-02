Randy-Terrebonne.jpg

A 57-year-old man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing a man over the course of several years.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that in late January 2023, juvenile detectives started investigating allegations that Randy Terrebonne, 57, had sexually abused another man over a long period of time.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence of a sexual battery.

On March 1, detectives located Terrebonne and questioned him. During that time, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Terrebonne was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with oral sexual battery. Bail is set at $100,000 and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further information is being made available.

