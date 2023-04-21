A Golden Meadow man was found guilty of 2nd degree murder this week following a 4-day trial in a local courtroom.
Travis Orso, 47, was convicted of killing Dione Cheramie by drowning her in Bayou Lafourche near Cut Off – a crime which occurred in May 2020.
During the investigation, Orso claimed that he was arguing with Cheramie in his truck and she decided to jump in the water. Orso said he went in the water to try and save the victim – a claim that prosecutors refuted based on evidence.
“Witnesses rushed to help save Dion Cheramie’s life, all while the defendant was cursing her, calling her obscene names, and drinking the beer set down by one of the individuals who rushed from a residence to help,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Morgan Gravois. “Not once did the defendant show concern for Dion Cheramie, or any remorse for drowning her. His actions were that of a cold and callous killer.”
During the trial, prosecutors revealed through evidence that the victim had blunt force trauma bruises and gashes at different planes of her body. Prosecutors were also able to dispel Orso's claims of the sequence of events that led up to the drowning.
Chatagnier continued, “I want to thank the jury for their attention in this case. The victim left behind family and friends, and we hope this gives them closure.”
The 12-person jury deliberated for several hours before retuning a unanimous guilty verdict. Orso now faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux presided over the trial. She has ordered that Orso's bond be revoked and he be returned to custody pending sentencing on July 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.