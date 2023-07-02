There was an excellent turnout for Christmas in July Golf Cart Parade on Grand Isle. This past weekend marked the 11th year of this festive tradition. This parade spreads holiday cheer and raises funds for local charities. Long time Lafourche resident, Laura Guidry, is one of this special event's founders.
"Our 1st year, we were eight carts, and we did it on the side of the road," Guidry said. "And it grew, so now, we have to ask for a police escort."
From humble beginnings as a small roadside parade, this event has now grown to the point of needing a police escort on La—highway 1. And for the first time, the parade took place right on the beach.
"I wasn't sure if we would have a good turnout since it was on the beach, but it was actually better," Guidry said. "When we crossed the levee and saw all the carts, I almost cried."
Breaking records with 120 carts and 467 riders, Guidry raised an impressive $3,600.00 through bracelet sales and donations.
"Through all the hardships we've faced over the past two years, doing what I love brings joy to my heart." Guidry expressed.
Check out these inspiring pictures of Laura passionately pursuing her love for giving back:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.